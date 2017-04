37-year-old woman shot to death in South Holland

A 37-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after she was shot in south suburban South Holland.

Ramona R. Shelton, who lived in South Holland, was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Friday found she died from multiple gunshot wounds suffered in the 15500 block of Holland Avenue in South Holland and her death was ruled a homicide.

South Holland police did not immediately provide additional information about the homicide.