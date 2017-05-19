39-year-old woman reported missing from Jefferson Park

Lisa Seng-Parsons was reported missing Friday from the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. (Chicago Police)

A 39-year-old woman was reported missing Friday afternoon from the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Lisa Seng-Parsons was last seen early Thursday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was last seen driving a champagne-colored four-door 1997 Jeep Cherokee, with Illinois license plate Q993857.

She is described as a 5-foot-2, 130-pound white woman with brown hair, blue eyes and a “NOTW” tattoo on her neck, police said.

She is depressed and could be suicidal, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.