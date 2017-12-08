$393M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Palos Heights

An unclaimed lottery ticket sold in southwest suburban Palos Heights hit a $393 million jackpot Friday night.

The ticket, sold at Nick’s Barbecue, 1265 S. Harlem Ave. in Palos Heights, matched all of the numbers – 23 – 33 – 53 – 56 – 58 and the Mega Ball of 06 – in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

The winner has up to a year from the original drawing date to claim the prize, which is the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history and the largest ever won in Illinois, lottery officials said. It has an estimated cash value of $246 million.

Lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they can bring it to one of the five Illinois Lottery prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

The jackpot started on April 28 and rolled over 30 times before a winning ticket was sold.

Nick’s Barbecue will receive a bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.