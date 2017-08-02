4 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protest in Loop

Four people were arrested Wednesday evening in a Loop protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

They were taken into custody about 3 p.m. for criminal trespassing at the Citibank branch at 26 W. Washington St., according to Chicago Police and activists.

The four refused to leave the building when asked and were taken to the Central District station for processing, police said. Charges were pending.

A statement from activists earlier in the day said the Citibank branch would be “shut down” to protest against funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline.