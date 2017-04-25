$2.1 billion more sought to improve, widen Tri-State Tollway

Big chances are coming for the central portion of the Tri-State Tollway. | File photo

An ambitious plan to rebuild I-294 from has grown into a even bigger, $4 billion plan to add lanes to the tollway — at a budget more than double the original proposal.

No toll increase would be needed to fund the plan, under the proposal that is on the Illinois Tollway Board’s agenda for its Thursday meeting, according to the Tollway.

About $1.9 billion already is in the pipeline as part of an already-approved plan to rebuild the 22-mile central portion of the Tri-State, from Balmoral Avenue south to 95th Street.

The enhanced project would need another $2.1 billion; it would include adding lanes and making other improvements.

That central portion of the Tri-State “is a patchwork of pavement that includes original 60-year-old roadway and key infrastructure that is deteriorating,” Tollway Board Chairman Bob Schillerstrom was quoted as saying in a news release.

“If the Tollway is going to make the best investment for our customers and the region, we need to expand these plans.”

The recommended fixes include: