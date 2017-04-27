$4 billion plan to improve, widen Tri-State Tollway approved

Big chances are coming for the central portion of the Tri-State Tollway. | File photo

An ambitious $4 billion plan to rebuild I-294 was approved Thursday by the Illinois Tollway Board.

No toll increase would be needed to fund the plan, which was approved by an 8 to 0 vote.

About $1.9 billion was in the pipeline as part of an already approved plan to rebuild the 22-mile central portion of the Tri-State, from Balmoral Avenue south to 95th Street.

This week, it was revealed the enhanced project would need an additional $2.1 billion. It would include adding lanes and making other improvements, which Tollway officials predict could increase “peak” travel speeds from 24 mph to 45 mph.

That central portion of the Tri-State “is a patchwork of pavement that includes original 60-year-old roadway and key infrastructure that is deteriorating,” Tollway Board Chairman Bob Schillerstrom was quoted as saying in a news release. “If the Tollway is going to make the best investment for our customers and the region, we need to expand these plans.”

The recommended fixes include: