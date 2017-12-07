4 children, 5 adults displaced in West Garfield Park house fire

Nine people were in need of shelter Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in a West Garfield Park neighborhood home on the West Side.

Firefighters responded about 2:15 a.m. to the blaze in the single-family bungalow in the 4700 block of West Ohio, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco.

The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes and no injuries were reported, he said.

Four children and five adults were displaced, Del Greco said. The Illinois Department of Human Services was called to the scene to assist with housing.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday morning.