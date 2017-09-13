Police are warning Southwest Side residents after four home burglaries were reported in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
The suspects break into a home or garage and steal property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
- about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 6300 block of South Maplewood;
- about 2 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 6300 block of South Rockwell;
- about 6:15 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 6400 block of South Rockwell; and
- about noon Aug. 31 in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.