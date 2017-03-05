4 hurt in Southwest Side crash, driver in custody

Charges were pending Wednesday morning against a driver who allegedly sped away from a traffic stop on the Southwest Side and caused a crash that injured four people, including himself.

Officers saw a vehicle speeding shortly after 1 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Kedzie, according to Chicago Police. They activated their squad car’s emergency equipment in an attempt to pull it over, but it continued to drive away.

The vehicle sped through multiple red lights before crashing into another vehicle in the 4500 block of South Cicero, police said. The 22-year-old man driving the speeding vehicle was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, both with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

A 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman from the other vehicle were taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, police said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The 22-year-old was in police custody and charges against him were pending Wednesday morning, police said.