4 in custody after SWAT incident in Aurora

Four people were taken into custody Saturday night after a SWAT team responded to a home in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to a residential burglary in the 300 block of South Western Avenue, according to Aurora police. The officers saw signs of forced entry and heard people inside, then learned weapons were in the house.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to negotiate, police said. Western, Buell and Westlawn were all closed between Marsellaise and Kenilworth, and neighbors were told to stay in their homes.

The SWAT incident ended by 11:36 p.m. and four suspects, two males and two females, were taken into custody, police said. The road closures and shelter in place were lifted.