4 injured in crash near Millennium Park

Four people were injured in a crash early Thursday near Millennium Park.

A livery driver was at the stop light in a 2017 GMC Yukon about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of East Monroe when the Yukon was rear-ended by a Kia Sorento, according to Chicago Police.

Three people in the Yukon were injured in the crash, police said. Two men, ages 21 and 30, were taken to Stroger Hospital, and a 33-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Kia, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

All four people were listed in fair condition, police said.

Citations were issued in connection with the crash, but additional details were not provided.