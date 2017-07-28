4 injured in Dan Ryan crash

Four people were injured, three seriously, in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday on the South Side.

Crews were called about 2:15 a.m. to the three-vehicle crash in the local outbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near 63rd Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. Four people were taken to hospitals, with three in serious or critical condition and one in good condition, fire officials said.

Outbound traffic was blocked off at 59th Street as of 2:45 a.m., fire officials said.

Illinois State Police said the crash was being handled by Chicago Police, who did not immediately have details on the crash.