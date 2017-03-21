4 men charged after Oak Lawn traffic stop uncovers drugs, gun

Four men face various charges after an Oak Lawn traffic stop on Friday revealed cannabis and a .40-caliber handgun in their car.

At 7:56 p.m., an Oak Lawn police officer saw a vehicle commit numerous traffic violations in the 4600 block of 95th Street and conducted a traffic stop, according to Oak Lawn police. Five people were inside the vehicle, and the officer smelled cannabis inside.

The driver admitted he had cannabis on his person, police said. He also did not have his driver’s license and no insurance on the vehicle.

The officer also found a stolen, loaded .40-caliber handgun under a mat inside, police said.

Two of the vehicle’s passengers had valid arrest warrants, and one of the passengers gave a false name to the officer, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Marquis Dean of Hazel Crest, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana without a FOID card and one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property, police said. He was also issued several traffic citations and one citation for possession of cannabis.

Reginald Williams, 21, of Hazel Crest, was charged with failure to appear on a traffic offense; Kwamaine Tarver, 22, of Richton Park, was charged with failure to appear on a drug offense and obstructing justice; and Anthony Sheko, 20, of Country Club Hills, was charged with obstructing identification, police said. The fourth passenger was released without charges.

Dean, Williams and Tarver were taken to Cook County bond court, police said. Bond for Dean was set at $20,000.