4 men wounded in West Pullman shooting

Four men were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The men were shot at 7:53 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Throop, Chicago Police said.

A 37-year-old was shot in his buttocks; a 27-year-old was shot in his right leg; another 37-year-old was struck in his left leg; and a 39-year-old man was struck in his upper arm, police said.

At least one man was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, police said. All of their conditions had been stabilized.