4 ‘neglected’ children found in NW Side home

Four children were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after they were found living in neglect in an apartment in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 12:25 p.m. to a well-being check at the apartment in the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road and discovered four neglected children, according to Chicago Police. Their ages and genders were unknown.

The children were taken to Community First Medical Center for evaluation, police said.

A woman was taken into police custody for questioning, police said. Her relationship to the children was unknown.

Area North detectives are investigating the incident.