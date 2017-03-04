4 people injured in Humboldt Park crash

Four people were injured in a three-car crash Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Rockwell and Divison, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

Two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital, and two others were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, Schroeder said. They were all in serious-to-critical condition.

Additional information, including the circumstances of the crash, was not immediately available.