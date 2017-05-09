4 people wounded in Bellwood shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday night in west suburban Bellwood.

The shooting happened about about 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bellwood Avenue, according to a statement Bellwood Police Chief Jiminez Allen. The shots were fired from outside, but it was not immediately known whether the four victims were outside or inside of a building at the time.

One woman and three men, whose exact ages were unknown, were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, Allen said.

Additional information on the shooting was not immediately available.