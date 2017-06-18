4 people wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Four people were shot early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Crystal when two people shot them from a nearby street corner and ran away, according to Chicago Police.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Two 26-year-old women and a 27-year-old man were taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. One of the women was shot in the right leg, and the other was shot in the left shoulder. The man was shot in the chest.