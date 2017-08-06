4 robberies reported in Wrightwood

Police are warning Southwest Side residents after four robberies were reported in the last week in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each robbery, at least one person approached the victim on the street, struck them in the body and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 10 p.m. June 2 in the 7600 block of South Western;

about 5 a.m. June 5 in the 7800 block of South Western;

about 1 a.m. June 6 in the 7900 block of South Western; and

about 1:30 a.m. June 7 in the 7900 block of South Campbell.

Three suspects were described as being 18–20 years old, police said.

One suspect was between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5 and weighed about 120 pounds, police said. Another suspect was between 5-foot-5 and 6-foot-2 and weighted about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.