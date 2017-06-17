4 shot, 2 critically wounded, in Austin

Four people were wounded, two critically, Saturday afternoon in a West Side shooting in the Austin neighborhood.

They were shot at 4:36 p.m. in the first block of North Latrobe, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition.

A woman, 20, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back and chest, according to police.

Two other men, ages 22 and 24, were both shot in the leg and also taken to Stroger, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

More details about the shooting weren’t immediately available.