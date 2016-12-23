4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austin

Three 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man were shot Friday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

All four were standing in the street at 4:47 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Hubbard when a dark-colored Jeep drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The 18-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his lower right leg and left arm and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center along with two of 16-year-old boys, police said.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left calf and the second suffered a gunshot wound to his left ankle, police said. The third boy was shot in his right shin and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Their conditions were stabilized, police said.