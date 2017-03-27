4 teenage boys wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

Four teenage boys were wounded in shootings Monday on the Southwest and West sides of the city.

The latest shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police. A 17-year-old boy was sitting inside a car in the 2800 block of West 64th Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital. He was later transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Two persons of interest were being questioned Monday evening.

A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday morning about six blocks away in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police said. At 9:09 a.m., he was walking in an alley in the 6800 block of South Washtenaw when a black minivan drove down the alley, almost striking him. Someone in the van then fired shots, striking the boy in the left leg. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The van drove away after the shooting, and no one was in custody.

About two hours earlier, two teenage boys were shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened at 6:59 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Austin, police said. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken in fair condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The Chicago Lawn and Austin shootings followed a weekend in which three people were killed and 29 were wounded in shootings across the city. More than 690 people have been shot in the city this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

Additionally, federal ICE agent shot a 53-year-old man about 6:20 a.m. in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents were trying to make an arrest in the 6100 block of West Grand when a second person pointed a weapon at the agents, according to police and ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok. A special agent then discharged his firearm, striking the man at least once in the left arm. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will review the shooting.