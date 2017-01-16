Four teens were charged Monday with a South Side robbery in the Fuller Park neighborhood Friday night.
Around 11:30 p.m. four boys approached a 23-year-old woman offering to help carry her bags in the 200 block of West 47th, according to Chicago Police.
A 14-year-old boy hit the woman in the head while the other boys took her belongings, police said. A nearby witness told responding officers that the teens were in the area.
Officers were able to locate the boys and place them in custody Friday, police said.
The 14-year-old was charged Monday with one count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery- made physical contact, police said.
The other three boys, a 13-year-old and two 16 year olds, were each charged with one count of robbery, police said.
All of the victim’s personal items were recovered.