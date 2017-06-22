4 violent robberies reported this month in Lake View

Four violent robberies have been reported this month in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

The suspects approach a victim on the street or in an alley, knock them against a wall or to the ground, and steal their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In one robbery, a knife was pointed at the victim; in another, a handgun was implied.

The robberies happened:

at 1:30 a.m. June 9 in the 3200 block of North Racine;

at 3:35 a.m. June 9 in the 3200 block of North Halsted;

at 2:45 a.m. June 11 in the 3200 block of North Kenmore; and

at 12:01 a.m. June 15 in the 3300 block of North Halsted.

The suspects are described as two or three black males between 16 and 35, police said. One was described as a black male dressed as a woman and wearing a red dress.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.