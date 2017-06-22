Four violent robberies have been reported this month in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.
The suspects approach a victim on the street or in an alley, knock them against a wall or to the ground, and steal their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In one robbery, a knife was pointed at the victim; in another, a handgun was implied.
The robberies happened:
- at 1:30 a.m. June 9 in the 3200 block of North Racine;
- at 3:35 a.m. June 9 in the 3200 block of North Halsted;
- at 2:45 a.m. June 11 in the 3200 block of North Kenmore; and
- at 12:01 a.m. June 15 in the 3300 block of North Halsted.
The suspects are described as two or three black males between 16 and 35, police said. One was described as a black male dressed as a woman and wearing a red dress.
Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.