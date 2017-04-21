4 wanted for violent armed robbery, carjacking in Gary

Police are looking for four people wanted for robbing, beating and carjacking a man last week in northwest Indiana.

The male victim was robbed at gunpoint on April 15 in the 3800 block of Broadway in Gary, according to Gary police. The suspects kicked, punched and stepped on the victim before taking his vehicle and other personal items.

The victim suffered swelling over his left eye, and abrasions to his face and arms in the attack, police said.

Sheliah D. Jones, 28, of Gary; Tamin Osbourne, 28, of Gary; 21-year-old Benjamin Harper IV of Gary; and 17-year-old Billy A. Cross of Portage are each charged with armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and intimidation, police said. Cross was charged as an adult.

All four suspects remained at large as of Friday afternoon, police said. Anyone with information about them should call Det. Sgt. Michael Barnes at (219) 881-1210; or the crime tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.