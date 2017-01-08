4 wounded in Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting

Four people were wounded in shooting Tuesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

All four were on the porch of a home about 8:25 p.m. in the 800 block of North Monticello when someone came up to them and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

A 66-year-old man was shot in his upper right side, a 17-year-old boy and 31-year-old man were each struck on their left side and a 28-year-old man was shot in his abdomen, police said.

The 66-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment and the other two were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. All of their conditions had stabilized.