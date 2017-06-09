4 wounded in Near West Side shooting

Four people were shot Wednesday evening on the Near West Side.

They were standing in a parking lot about 5:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Madison when a dark-colored sedan pulled up to them and someone inside began firing, Chicago Police said.

A man, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in his chest and took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in his buttocks and a 54-year-old man was shot in his left foot, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai, where they were in good condition. A 27-year-old woman was also in good condition at Mount Sinai after suffering a gunshot wound to her left arm.