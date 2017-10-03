4 wounded in Thursday shootings on North, South sides

At least four people were shot in separate attacks on Thursday in Chicago.

The two latest shootings happened on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m. in the Gresham neighborhood, a 58-year-old man got into an argument in the lobby of an apartment building in the 8200 block of South Ada with someone who shot him in the foot, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

About 1 p.m., someone walked up to a 23-year-old man in Englewood’s 7100 block of South Aberdeen and shot him in the leg, police said. He took himself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

The other shootings happened before dawn on the North Side.

In Rogers Park, a 29-year-old man was standing outside about 4:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Rosemont when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen, police said. He was in good condition at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

The day’s first shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in a Bucktown alley in the 2400 block of South Moffat, where a 17-year-old bot was shot in the head and arm. He was in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, but police said he and other witnesses weren’t forthcoming with details on the attack.

Four more people were shot in Chicago on Wednesday. At least 575 people have been shot in the city this year, 102 of them fatally.