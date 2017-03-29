4 wounded in Tuesday shootings on South, West sides

Four people were wounded in shootings Tuesday on the city’s South and West sides.

The day’s latest shooting happened at 10:53 p.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of East 84th Street when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots, striking him on the right side of his body, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The man was walking in the 400 block of South Kostner when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was shot in the left leg and took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The woman also suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 17 hours earlier, a 34-year-old man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was sitting in a vehicle with a woman at 3:42 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer when another male walked up and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the arm, drove away and then eventually stopped officers. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

On Monday, four teenage boys were among six people wounded in shootings across Chicago. More than 700 people have been shot in the city this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.