40-year-old man with depression missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old man with depression who went missing Wednesday.

Bratislav Srejic was last seen Wednesday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He suffers from depression and left a note saying that he was going to harm himself.

Srejic is described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound white man with a light complexion, green eyes and black hair, police said. He may be driving a 2010 blue Honda Civic with Illinois license plates, S808401.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.