40-year-old missing man last seen in River North

Police are searching for a missing 40-year-old man last seen Tuesday in the River North neighborhood.

Edgar Santana was last seen in the 1100 block of North Orleans, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Santana is described as a 5-foot-7, 240-pound Hispanic man with brown hair, brown eyes and fair complexion, police said. He might be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.