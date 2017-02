40-year-old woman wounded in Austin shooting

A 40-year-old woman was wounded Tuesday afternoon in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

It happened just after 3 p.m. as the woman was driving west in the 1100 block of North Lawler and someone on foot opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The victim was shot in the side and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where her condition was stabilized, police said. She does not appear to have been the intended target.