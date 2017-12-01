$400M property tax increase could save CPS finances: Moody’s

A $400 million property tax increase is the most likely way for Chicago Public Schools to shore up its finances, according to two reports released Thursday by credit rating agency Moody’s.

“If CPS fiscal pressures continue, the district may pursue additional revenue by levying for debt service, which could raise Chicago taxpayers’ property taxes by more than $400 million annually,” the reports stated.

A property tax increase of that size, through, would weaken the city’s “political and practical ability” to increase taxes to fund pensions and other city services, Moody’s said.

“CPS’ deteriorating credit profile reflects years of budget imbalance which have completely drained operating reserves, leaving the district with minimal protection against further budget pressures,” Naomi Richman, Managing Director of Moody’s, said in a statement.

Last December, Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill that would have given the Chicago Public Schools $215 million it’s counting on to help pay for teacher pensions.

Moody’s said other, “more painful” options include forgoing or deferring employer pension contributions or seeking state authorization to file for bankruptcy, though the latter is unlikely “given the current mayoral administration’s opposition to a CPS bankruptcy.”

Representatives from CPS did not respond to requests for comment Thursday night.