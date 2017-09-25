41-year-old man missing for 2 weeks from Ashburn

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who went missing earlier this month from the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Aaron Baker was last seen Sept. 6 near the 7800 block of South Pulaski Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. His family is concerned about his well-being.

Baker was described as a 6-foot, 230-pound black man with light complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He has a beige 1997 Toyota Camry with unknown plate numbers.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.