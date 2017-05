41-year-old man shot in Canaryville

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the South Side Canaryville neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was shot in the left arm at 2:32 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Parnell, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said. He was uncooperative with officers.

More details, including the circumstances of the shooting, were not immediately available.