41-year-old man shot in Englewood

A 41-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 8:44 p.m., he was in the 5500 block of South Lafayette when someone in a light-colored, four-door sedan opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.