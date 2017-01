42-year-old woman missing from McKinley Park found safe

A 42-year-old woman who went missing Monday from the Southwest Side McKinley Park neighborhood has been found safe.

Janet Borcherding was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South Archer, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Borcherding has since been located and is no longer considered a missing person, police said Thursday afternoon.