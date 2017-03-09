43 dogs, cats rescued from Houston brought to Chicago

Volunteers with PAWS Chicago rescued 43 animals from Houston after the catastrophic Hurricane Harvey hit the city. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Chicago volunteers returned from Houston Sunday with nearly four dozen pets left homeless in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, giving them a temporary home at a Southwest Side animal shelter.

The 43 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens were given up by their owners in Texas. After three days and two nights in Houston, PAWS Chicago volunteers piled the animals into three vans and started the trip home.

Fewer than five of the animals are healthy, according to PAWS founder Paula Fasseas.

Fasseas, who opened the shelter 20 years ago, flew into Houston on Thursday and returned on Saturday. She said many of the animals have medical concerns from upper respiratory problems to heartworm to skin diseases.

Once the animals are treated onsite and medically cleared, they’ll be available for adoption.

Anyone looking to adopt an animal can go to PAWSChicago.org or call (773) 935-7297 for more info.