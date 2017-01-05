43-year-old man charged with battery, auto theft in Gary

Ronnie White, 43, was charged Monday with battery and auto theft. | Gary police

A 43-year-old man was charged Monday with attacking a man and stealing his vehicle last week in northwest Indiana.

Ronnie White, a resident of Gary, battered the victim Friday in the 4600 block of West 5th Avenue, before making off with his vehicle, according to Gary police.

White has been charged with aggravated battery; battery with a deadly weapon; battery resulting in serious bodily injury; battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; and auto theft, police said. He is in police custody.

Anyone with additional information should call Detective Sergeant Gregory Wolf at (219) 881-1210.