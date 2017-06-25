44-year-old man fatally stabbed in North Austin

A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers doing a well-being check about 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Menard found Andre Baker, 44, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. It was later learned that he suffered the stab wounds during a fight with another male and a female.

Baker was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 5:27 a.m. Saturday, officials said. He lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, about four miles from where he was stabbed.

Area North detectives are investigating, police said. No one was in custody Sunday evening.