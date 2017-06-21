44-year-old woman missing from South Shore

Police are searching for a 44-year-old woman who went missing last week from the South Shore neighborhood.

Meaqo Hall was went missing about 6:30 a.m. Friday from the 6800 block of South Merrill, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Hall is described as a 5-foot-2, 165-pound black woman with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

Police said she may be confused.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.