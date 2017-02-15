44-year-old woman stabbed to death in River Grove

A woman was stabbed to death on Tuesday in west suburban River Grove.

Marisal Hernandez, 44, was stabbed about 1:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Wrightwood Avenue in River Grove, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

An autopsy Wednesday found she died of multiple sharp force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide. She lived on the same block where the attack happened.

River Grove police were not immediately able to provide information about their investigation and the circumstances of her death.