$45K reward offered in January slaying of Lewis University professor

A $45,000 reward is being offered for information about the fatal shooting of a Lewis University professor six months ago in west suburban Naperville.

About 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Matthew Lange was shot while sitting in his silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of Scullen Middle School at 2815 Mistflower Lane, according to Naperville police. He was picking up his son, who was attending Polish school.

Lange, an Oswego resident, was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said at the time the shooting did not appear to be random.

Lange was an assistant professor and director of the accelerated psychology program at Lewis University in Romeoville. He taught several undergraduate courses, including personality and adult development.

Naperville police are looking for any witnesses to the shooting, or any information about Lange and his car on the day of or days before the homicide. A private group is offering a reward of $45,000 for information leading to arrest and prosecution of the person responsible.

Anyone with information should call police at (630) 305-5453 or (630) 420-6006.