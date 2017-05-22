47-year-old Bourbonnais man charged with having 5.9 grams of cocaine

A 47-year-old man was charged Friday with having cocaine, marijuana and cash inside his Bourbonnais home.

About 9:33 p.m. Friday, the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of North Arthur Burch, according to a statement from KAMEG.

During the search, agents found about 5.9 grams of cocaine, 4.2 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, KAMEG said. Edmundo Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He was being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.