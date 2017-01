47-year-old man shot dead in Joliet

A 47-year-old Joliet man was shot to death on Friday evening in the far southwest suburb.

Howard Blankenship died at 6:06 p.m. at the Saint Joseph Medical Center after the shooting in the 400 block of Ruby Street in Joliet, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Joliet police have opened a homicide investigation. A representative could not immediately be reached for more details.