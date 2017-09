47-year-old woman wounded in Gresham shooting

A 47-year-old woman was shot Thursday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

At 7:54 p.m., she was in the 500 block of West 87th Street when someone in a passing vehicle with Florida license plates fired shots, striking her in the right arm, according to Chicago Police.

She was in good condition and was being treated at the scene, police said.