4th person charged with stabbing man to death in Elgin

A fourth person has been charged with stabbing a man to death in August in the parking lot of an industrial company in northwest suburban Elgin.

Michael A. Giacomino, 31, faces a first-degree murder charge after police arrested him early Thursday in the suburb, more than a month after the stabbing death of 36-year-old Bayron Cruz-Garcia, according to Elgin police.

Giacomino, an Elgin resident whose bond was set at $1 million, is suspected of killing Cruz-Garcia with Gabriel Lopez, 26, of Elgin; Carlos Lopez, 29, of Carpentersville; and Ivette Rodriguez, 20, of Carpentersville, all charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Crews were called at 1:54 a.m. on Aug. 12 to the 1100 block of Jansen Farm Drive, where Cruz-Garcia was found bleeding, police said.

Cruz-Garcia, a Wood Dale resident, was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he died about 2:56 a.m., according to police and the Kane County coroner’s office. An autopsy showed the preliminary cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.

The homicide was the first in the city of Elgin in 2017, police said.

The three suspects originally charged with the crime were ordered held on $3 million bonds, police said.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 695-4195, or text 847-411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the tip.