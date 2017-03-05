5 businesses burglarized on North Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after five burglaries were reported in the Portage Park and Dunning neighborhoods.

Most of the burglaries happened overnight during the month of April, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The burglars broke into the businesses by kicking or prying open the front or back doors or by breaking the front windows. They took money and various items such as electronics and cigarettes.

The burglaries happened:

between 11 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. on April 22 in the 4900 block of West Irving Park Road;

between 6 p.m. April 27 and 7:35 a.m. April 28 in the 5700 block of West Irving Park Road;

between 2:51 a.m. and 2:59 a.m. April 28 in the 6200 block of West Belmont;

between 11:30 p.m. and 11:58 p.m. April 28 in the 3600 block of North Harlem; and

about 4:55 a.m. April 29 in the 4300 block of North Milwaukee.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.