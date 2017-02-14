5 cars stolen from Villa Park dealership

Five cars were stolen from the Lucky Motors dealership in Villa Park Monday night. | Network Video Productions

Five cars were stolen Monday night from a dealership in west suburban Villa Park.

It was discovered about 10:30 p.m. that multiple vehicles were stolen from Lucky Motors at 225 W. Roosevelt Rd., according to Villa Park Police Chief Robert Pavelchik.

Lucky Motors manager Chuck Pickerill told reporters at the scene that five people entered the dealership through an overhead door and stole a Bentley, a Jaguar, a Honda, a Volvo and a Mercedes.

“They were in and out in about 10 minutes,” Pickerill said.

One of the cars was later recovered in Oak Brook Terrace, while another was recovered after a crash somewhere in Chicago, Pavelchik said.

Pickerill said the Mercedes and the Volvo had been recovered as of early Tuesday.