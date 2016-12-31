5 cops injured when 2 police SUVs collide on South Side

Five Chicago Police officers were injured when two squad cars slammed into each other early Saturday along the border of the Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods.

The unmarked police SUVs were both responding to a call at 12:42 a.m. when they crashed at the intersection of 71st Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to police.

Five officers were taken to hospitals, with four in fair condition and one considered serious, fire officials said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.